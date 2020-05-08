Previous
Robin's Egg by sfeldphotos
Robin's Egg

A broken egg that had presumably fallen out of a robin's nest in a tree in our frontyard
8th May 2020

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details

