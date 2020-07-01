Previous
Next
Blue jay in Backyard by sfeldphotos
Photo 1848

Blue jay in Backyard

This is a bluejay (maybe a young one, judging by the feathers on its back) I spotted in the backyard
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise