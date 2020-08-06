Sign up
Photo 1886
Raindrops on Porch Roof
Two raindrops on the bottom of the porch roof when it was raining. This was taken from inside and I used a filter to make it black and white since I like how it turned out that way
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
6th August 2020 4:52am
black and white
rain
raindrops
