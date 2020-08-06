Previous
Raindrops on Porch Roof by sfeldphotos
Photo 1886

Raindrops on Porch Roof

Two raindrops on the bottom of the porch roof when it was raining. This was taken from inside and I used a filter to make it black and white since I like how it turned out that way
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
