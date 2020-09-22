Previous
Next
Dad's Birthday Cake by sfeldphotos
Photo 1932

Dad's Birthday Cake

A chocolate fudge birthday cake we had for Dad's birthday
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise