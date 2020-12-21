Previous
Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction by sfeldphotos
Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction

This is the best picture I could get of the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn which hasn't happened in about 800 years
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
