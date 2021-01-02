Previous
Next
Bag in Tree by sfeldphotos
Photo 2038

Bag in Tree

This is a bag that has been somehow stuck on a tree branch near our neighborhood for some time
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise