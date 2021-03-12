Previous
Pinecone and Stick Smile by sfeldphotos
Pinecone and Stick Smile

A face my Dad made in the backyard with some pinecones and a stick
Sam A. Feldstein

Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
