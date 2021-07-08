Previous
Next
Raindrops from Roof by sfeldphotos
Photo 2230

Raindrops from Roof

The rain falling off the roof on the front porch
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise