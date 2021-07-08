Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2230
Raindrops from Roof
The rain falling off the roof on the front porch
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2230
photos
5
followers
3
following
610% complete
View this month »
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
8th July 2021 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rain
,
raindrops
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close