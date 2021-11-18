Sign up
Photo 2366
Moon Behind Parking Lot Gate
The Moon as seen in the parking lot at work
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Views
2
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
18th November 2021 1:58am
Tags
moon
