Previous
Next
Water Reflection by sfeldphotos
Photo 2423

Water Reflection

A puddle of water in front of the front door of the office building. Taken 2024
10th January 2022 10th Jan 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise