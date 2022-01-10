Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2423
Water Reflection
A puddle of water in front of the front door of the office building. Taken 2024
10th January 2022
10th Jan 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3011
photos
5
followers
4
following
824% complete
View this month »
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
10th January 2024 12:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
rain
,
puddle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close