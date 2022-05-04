Previous
Red Blackberry by sfeldphotos
Red Blackberry

A blackberry (unripen I think) that I saw behind one of the sheds in the backlot
4th May 2022

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
