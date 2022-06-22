Sign up
Photo 2496
Crape Myrtle Berries
The berries of a Crape Myrtle tree beside my work building
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Tags
plant
,
berries
,
crape myrtle
