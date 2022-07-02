Previous
Three Apples on Tree by sfeldphotos
Photo 2505

Three Apples on Tree

Three apples on an apple tree in my neighborhood
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
