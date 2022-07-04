Sign up
Photo 2507
Fireworks
Some fireworks on the TV for the 4th of July
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
9
9
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
4th July 2022 12:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fireworks
,
4th of july
,
independence day
