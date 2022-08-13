Previous
Next
Mom's Birthday Cake with Candles Lit by sfeldphotos
Photo 2530

Mom's Birthday Cake with Candles Lit

13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
That looks delicious!
August 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise