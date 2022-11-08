Previous
Next
Office Birthday Goodies by sfeldphotos
Photo 2592

Office Birthday Goodies

Some goodies we had in celebration of a couple of birthdays in the office this month
A biscuit, some fruit, donuts apple walnut cake and apple cider (taken the 9th)
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise