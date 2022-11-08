Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2592
Office Birthday Goodies
Some goodies we had in celebration of a couple of birthdays in the office this month
A biscuit, some fruit, donuts apple walnut cake and apple cider (taken the 9th)
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2593
photos
5
followers
3
following
710% complete
View this month »
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
9th November 2022 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
cake
,
donuts
,
blueberries
,
biscuit
,
cantaloupe
,
apple cider
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close