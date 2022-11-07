Previous
White Albino Frog by sfeldphotos
White Albino Frog

A white (possibly albino?) frog or toad in the backyard. I've never seen one this color before
If someone could help me ID this that would be great
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
