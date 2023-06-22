Previous
Raindrops on Leaf by sfeldphotos
Photo 2800

Raindrops on Leaf

Raindrops on a leaf in the flower garden beside the office building
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
