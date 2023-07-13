Previous
Birthday Cake in Office by sfeldphotos
Photo 2821

Birthday Cake in Office

This is a birthday cake I brought in the office for my supervisor's birthday today
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
772% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise