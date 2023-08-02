Sign up
Previous
Photo 2841
Bee in Morning Glory Flower in Fence
A bee in the fence in the parking lot behind the office building
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2841
photos
5
followers
3
following
View this month »
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
Photo Details
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
2nd August 2023 12:11am
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
fence
,
morning glory
,
bumblebee
