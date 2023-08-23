Sign up
Photo 2862
Green Bud on Pink Flower Bush
I'm not sure whether this is a bud or some kind of fruit but it's on a bush that has pink flowers on it (possibly camellias from identification of previous photos). If someone can identify it that would be greatly appreciated
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
365-Project
COOLPIX L105
23rd August 2023 12:12am
plants
