Previous
Marble Sponge Cake by sfeldphotos
Photo 2879

Marble Sponge Cake

Some cake I bought last week for my parents anniversary
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
788% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise