Previous
Skyline from Ferris Wheel by sfeldphotos
Photo 2913

Skyline from Ferris Wheel

Taken while riding the Ferris Wheel at my State Fair
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise