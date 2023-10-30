Sign up
Previous
Photo 2931
Painted Nettle Leaf Closeup
A closeup of a leaf on a plant in my neighborhood. It's a painted nettle according to Google search
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
30th October 2023 12:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
leaf
,
closeup
,
nettle
,
painted nettle
