Previous
Photo 2943
Flags at Veterans Memorial Park
Taken in front of a memorial park beside my neighborhood. Thank you for your service to all American military veterans on this site.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
2
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Tags
american
flags
veterans
veterans day
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
🙌🙌🙌
November 12th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot Sam- and great sentiment!!
November 12th, 2023
