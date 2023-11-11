Previous
Flags at Veterans Memorial Park by sfeldphotos
Flags at Veterans Memorial Park

Taken in front of a memorial park beside my neighborhood. Thank you for your service to all American military veterans on this site.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
🙌🙌🙌
November 12th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot Sam- and great sentiment!!
November 12th, 2023  
