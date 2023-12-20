Previous
White Elephant Gift Table by sfeldphotos
Photo 2983

White Elephant Gift Table

The table spread of gifts at our office white elephant gift exchange
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
817% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise