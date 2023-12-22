Sign up
Photo 2985
Breakfast Tortilla Wrap
We had a breakfast taco bar in our office this morning
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2985
photos
5
followers
4
following
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
22nd December 2023 12:03am
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
taco
,
breakfast
,
tortilla
jean karvelis
doesnt matter what the question is, the answer is always tacos!
December 22nd, 2023
