Previous
Ice In Office Parking Lot by sfeldphotos
Photo 3019

Ice In Office Parking Lot

ice as a result of rain frozen overnight in my office parking lot
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise