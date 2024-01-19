Sign up
Previous
Photo 3021
Ice Sheet in Office Parking Lot
Despite not having any snow in my area I've managed to get 3 wintry pictures in a row
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
19th January 2024 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Watch your step!
January 19th, 2024
