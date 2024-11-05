Sign up
Previous
Photo 3315
Yellow Leaves in Neighborhood
Yellow is my favorite color and has been since my childhood. Perhaps I just find it a very calming color and favorite characters from my childhood including Big Bird and Winnie the Pooh happen to be that color
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
5th November 2024 12:08am
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
maple
,
theme-november2024
