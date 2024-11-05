Previous
Yellow Leaves in Neighborhood by sfeldphotos
Yellow Leaves in Neighborhood

Yellow is my favorite color and has been since my childhood. Perhaps I just find it a very calming color and favorite characters from my childhood including Big Bird and Winnie the Pooh happen to be that color
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
