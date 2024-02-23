Sign up
Previous
Photo 3058
Snowy Chocolate Chip Cookie
I used the "Icarus" filter in Microsoft Photo Editor. This is a closeup of a cookie in the office coated in sugar
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3058
photos
5
followers
4
following
837% complete
View this month »
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
23rd February 2024 12:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
food
,
cookie
,
dessert
,
sugar
,
chocolate chip cookie
