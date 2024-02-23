Previous
Snowy Chocolate Chip Cookie by sfeldphotos
Photo 3058

Snowy Chocolate Chip Cookie

I used the "Icarus" filter in Microsoft Photo Editor. This is a closeup of a cookie in the office coated in sugar
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
