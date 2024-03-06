Previous
Waves from the Balcony by sfeldphotos
Photo 3070

Waves from the Balcony

Taken from my hotel room on a rainy day
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise