Male Chasing Female Duck by sfeldphotos
Male Chasing Female Duck

A couple of ducks in the pond down the trail in my neighborhood
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Ann H. LeFevre ace
She's not interested!
March 8th, 2024  
