Previous
Chocolate Tiramisu Swiss Roll by sfeldphotos
Photo 3194

Chocolate Tiramisu Swiss Roll

I learned today is World Chocolate day so I thought a picture of this treat I bought at the World Market yesterday was appropriate
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise