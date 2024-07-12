Previous
Chocolate Fudge Cake by sfeldphotos
Chocolate Fudge Cake

The frosting of a cake I brought in to celebrate my boss's birthday which is Saturday
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Barb ace
Yummy-looking frame-filler!
July 12th, 2024  
