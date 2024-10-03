Sign up
Photo 3282
Pokeweed
These are pokeweed plants growing in our parking lot. I looked up on Google "berry plant with pink stem" and that's how I found out their name
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3282
photos
10
followers
6
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
3rd October 2024 12:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
berries
,
pokeweed
,
theme-october2024
