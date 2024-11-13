Sign up
Photo 3323
Dessert Plate
Some childhood favorite desserts they had at an employee appreciation lunch at our workplace-chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, banana pudding and strawberry shortcake which reminded me of my aunt's
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Tags
chocolate
,
banana
,
food
,
cake
,
strawberry
,
desserts
,
chocolate cake
,
shortcake
,
pudding
,
strawberry shortcake
,
banana pudding
,
theme-november2024
