Dessert Plate

Some childhood favorite desserts they had at an employee appreciation lunch at our workplace-chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, banana pudding and strawberry shortcake which reminded me of my aunt's
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Sam A. Feldstein

