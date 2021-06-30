Sign up
318 / 365
Love is Everywhere
...hearts in the wild...on a gingko tree💚
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
sheri
@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
9
2
365
NIKON D60
30th June 2021 9:45am
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
leaf
,
love
,
heart
,
garden
,
gingko
,
hearts in the wild
,
love is everywhere
eDorre Andresen
ace
So pretty and green. Love your composition
July 1st, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Well spotted
July 1st, 2021
