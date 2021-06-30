Previous
Love is Everywhere by sherimiya
318 / 365

Love is Everywhere

...hearts in the wild...on a gingko tree💚
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
87% complete

eDorre Andresen ace
So pretty and green. Love your composition
July 1st, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
Well spotted
July 1st, 2021  
