Previous
Next
Lone by sherimiya
346 / 365

Lone

Standing outside chatting with neighbors while the sky changed colors brilliantly.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture of this golden glow.
July 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise