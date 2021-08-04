Previous
Next
Knot by sherimiya
352 / 365

Knot

Vintage Japanese glass fishing float, a beachcombing find.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

sheri

@sherimiya
This is my first 365 and I'm still learning how to use my old Nikon D60. I also use a Canon 7D and a Samsung...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely textures and detail. I do like a nice knot.
August 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise