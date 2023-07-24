Previous
Porch Kitty, Pepper by shesays
7 / 365

Porch Kitty, Pepper

Relaxing on the deck. I don't know why I call her porch kitty, since she is always on the deck lol Deck kitty? She looks funny in this picture.
24th July 2023

Emily

@shesays
Emily
3% complete

