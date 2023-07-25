Previous
Sammy - Sweet Feral Boy by shesays
Sammy - Sweet Feral Boy

Sammy after eating his dinner. I need to trap him. His ear is infected and needs to be spayed. I love this boy, even if he is fetal.
25th July 2023

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
