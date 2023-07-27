Previous
Daisy napping on the couch by shesays
5 / 365

Daisy napping on the couch

Daisy loves to have a massage, this is her on the couch after I gave her a massage, she is taking a quick little nap. She looks so content.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Emily

I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
