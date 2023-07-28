Sign up
6 / 365
Lilo having some dinner
I love Lilo, he is such a chill cat. Even though he is feral, or probably semi-feral he hangs out in the yard. I love that tortie. I still am not 100% sure if he is male or female.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
Tags
cat
,
yard
,
furbaby
,
tortie
,
semi-feral
