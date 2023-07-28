Previous
Lilo having some dinner by shesays
Lilo having some dinner

I love Lilo, he is such a chill cat. Even though he is feral, or probably semi-feral he hangs out in the yard. I love that tortie. I still am not 100% sure if he is male or female.
