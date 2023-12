A New Kitty

This is one of the new feral cats that started to come around. His/her ear is tipped meaning she has been spayed/neutered. Now the ear could be from a cat fight, but I don't see any other signs of the cat being in fights. I hope she/he has been. Or I will have to try to trap Oreo as well. Oreo is so beautiful. She/he has the sweetest expression on his/her face.