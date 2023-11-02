Previous
Oreo In The Fall by shesays
96 / 365

Oreo In The Fall

I love this picture of Oreo, sitting with the woods behind her/him. Fall is here.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
28% complete

