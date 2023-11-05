Previous
Rolling, Rolling, Rolling by shesays
Rolling, Rolling, Rolling

I love it when Momo does this. I know he wants to play, but when I try to, he jumps up and sprints away a bit, only to return and do the same. I hope one day he will let me play with him. I love this though.
Emily

@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
