100 / 365
I Can't Get Enough Of Oreo
What can I say? Oreo is so cute, I love taking his/her picture. Even if it is every day. I love it, and it also serves as a record of the last time I saw him/her.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
