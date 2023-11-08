Previous
Momo Leaving After Eating by shesays
102 / 365

Momo Leaving After Eating

You can see that our lush woods are drying out, and it is truly Fall. Momo would often use it as cover and sleep, but now it is getting scarce and he has to find another place to sleep. I love my feral cats.
8th November 2023

Emily

I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
