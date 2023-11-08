Sign up
102 / 365
Momo Leaving After Eating
You can see that our lush woods are drying out, and it is truly Fall. Momo would often use it as cover and sleep, but now it is getting scarce and he has to find another place to sleep. I love my feral cats.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023
Camera
SM-G998U
Taken
8th November 2023 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
feral cat
,
momo
,
furbaby
,
outside cat
,
ginger boy
