103 / 365
What Is Oreo Thinking?
I think he/she is saying he/she is hungry for starters. But also lonely, and wishes it could come inside. At least that is what I think. Or Oreo could be saying, "Why is this lady looking at me?" Hehe.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Emily
@shesays
I am a child of God. A wife to William, and a fur mommy to Daisy & Lily. And hopefully, a soon-to-be fur mommy to...
Tags
cat
,
oreo
,
feral cat
,
furbaby
,
outside cat
,
brown and white cat
